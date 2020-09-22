REPORT: Lawsuit Demands All Epstein Flight Logs Be Made Public, Jeffrey Epstein’s Friends ‘Panicking’

A new lawsuit, filed by the Attorney General of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Denise George, demands that flight logs from Jeffrey Epstein’s four helicopters and three planes be made public, sparking “panic” among the late socialite’s famous friends, according to reports from the U.K.’s Mirror and Daily Mail.

“The Attorney General for the US Virgin Islands, where Epstein had a home, has demanded logs for his four helicopters and three planes, from 1998 to his suicide last year,” the Mirror reported Monday. “Denise George has filed a lawsuit against Epstein’s estate, alleging 22 counts, including aggravated rape, child abuse and neglect, human trafficking, forced labour and prostitution.”

“As well as the passenger lists, Ms. George is seeking any ‘complaints or reports of potentially suspicious conduct’ and any personal notes the pilots made,” the outlet noted.

George is also seeking names of possible witnesses who may have interacted with Epstein, his guests, his pilots, or other members of his household staff during Epstein’s visits to the islands, as well as “observers” who may have interacted with Epstein’s passengers — both his famous friends and the women Epstein is accused of trafficking for sex. – READ MORE

