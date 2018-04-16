Report: ‘Large-Scale Explosion’ At Iranian Weapons Depot Hours After Trump Strike

Hours after an American-led attack struck Syria’s chemical weapons facilities, a massive explosion was reported at an Iranian arms depot in Syria, according to The Times of Israel, which said it learned about the attack by monitoring Arabic-language media.

The depot is located at Mount Azzan near Aleppo. No one claimed responsibility for what the Israeli outlet referred to as a “large-scale explosion.”

Media outlets affiliated with Iranian-linked militias and the group Hezbollah downplayed talk of an attack, and said reports mistook a controlled explosion for an attack, according to Haaretz.

However, the U.K. Daily Mail said reports emerging from Syria claimed the attack was carried out by Israeli fighter jets.

Israel, which does not often comment on its military activities, is believed to have launched a missile strike Monday against a target in the Syria. It did not confirm that attack. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1