Report: Kim Jong Un Cried Because NK’s Economy is So Bad

North Korea may want to reconsider putting their supreme leader in a one-on-one negotiation with President Trump, if a rumor reported by the Japanese publication The Ashai Shimbun has any truth to it.

According to a report from journalist Yoshihiro Makino, a video, which shows Kim Jong Un bawling at poor economic news, is circulating amongst North Korea’s high command.

The video, part of a propaganda documentary, shows Kim “in a moment of weakness” in an alleged attempt to motivate North Koreans to follow his lead:

The video shows Kim Jong Un standing on an unspecified stretch of coastline gazing toward the horizon as tears trickle down his cheek.

A narrator explains that the North Korean leader is distraught over his inability to radically overhaul the economy to make the reclusive country a vibrant power. READ MORE

