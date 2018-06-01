Report: Kim Jong Un Cried Because NK’s Economy is So Bad

North Korea may want to reconsider putting their supreme leader in a one-on-one negotiation with President Trump, if a rumor reported by the Japanese publication The Ashai Shimbun has any truth to it.

According to a report from journalist Yoshihiro Makino, a video, which shows Kim Jong Un bawling at poor economic news, is circulating amongst North Korea’s high command.

The video, part of a propaganda documentary, shows Kim “in a moment of weakness” in an alleged attempt to motivate North Koreans to follow his lead:

The video shows Kim Jong Un standing on an unspecified stretch of coastline gazing toward the horizon as tears trickle down his cheek.

A narrator explains that the North Korean leader is distraught over his inability to radically overhaul the economy to make the reclusive country a vibrant power. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1