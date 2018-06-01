World
Report: Kim Jong Un Cried Because NK’s Economy is So Bad
North Korea may want to reconsider putting their supreme leader in a one-on-one negotiation with President Trump, if a rumor reported by the Japanese publication The Ashai Shimbun has any truth to it.
According to a report from journalist Yoshihiro Makino, a video, which shows Kim Jong Un bawling at poor economic news, is circulating amongst North Korea’s high command.
The video, part of a propaganda documentary, shows Kim “in a moment of weakness” in an alleged attempt to motivate North Koreans to follow his lead:
The video shows Kim Jong Un standing on an unspecified stretch of coastline gazing toward the horizon as tears trickle down his cheek.
A narrator explains that the North Korean leader is distraught over his inability to radically overhaul the economy to make the reclusive country a vibrant power. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
A video circulating amongst North Korea's high command has the country's elite worried that President Trump will wipe the floor with their supreme leader.