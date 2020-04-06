Report: Kid Rock Refuses to Let His Restaurant Workers Suffer Through Virus – Promises to Pay Them ‘Indefinitely’

Recording artist Kid Rock congratulated his business partner Friday on Twitter for helping him ensure continued payments to employees at their Nashville restaurant despite the spread of the coronavirus.

“Very proud of my Big Ass Honky Tonk partner Steve Smith,” the “Devil Without A Cause” and “All Summer Long” singer wrote on Twitter. “Even more proud of all our employees! I know we are all doing what we can, love is alive.”

The tweet accompanied an article from WKRN titled “Steve Smith continues to pay employees throughout Broadway shutdown.”

Smith, who owns several Nashville establishments, including Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ‘n’ Roll Steakhouse, has pledged to keep paying employees “indefinitely.” A third round of checks since local businesses shut down will be issued Friday.

Smith has reportedly already shelled out more than a half-million dollars from his own pocket to make sure he doesn’t “turn his back” on his employees after all they’ve done for him. – READ MORE

