Report: Kamala Harris to Shake Up Campaign amid Sagging Poll Numbers

2020 White House hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is set to shake up her flailing campaign amid sagging poll numbers, according to a report.

Politico says most of the changes will be made at the top. Senior staffers such as Rohini Kosoglu, who serves as Harris’s chief of staff in the Senate, and senior adviser Laphonza Butler are expected to be promoted to senior positions. In an attempt to streamline operations, the pair will reportedly oversee the campaign’s different departments.

Harris’ campaign manager, Juan Rodriguez, will stay in her role but will offload some of her responsibilities to Kosoglu and Butler.

"We continue to grow our organization as we enter the fourth quarter, and it has always been the plan to bring on additional management to oversee an expanded staff," he added. "As we double our organizers in Iowa and South Carolina and expand our digital team, we're in a strong position to execute our plan and win the nomination.