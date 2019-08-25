Report: Kamala Harris Campaign Brought in Crowd to ‘Boost’ Cheering During Her DNC Speech

Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D-CA) campaign brought in dozens of cheering supporters to enthusiastically react to her Democratic National Committee (DNC) speech in San Francisco Friday, according to The Atlantic’s Edward-Isaac Dovere.

Harris delivered a speech at the DNC meeting Friday and reportedly had dozens of supporters — purportedly supplied by her campaign — who cheered during her speech and promptly left after it was finished.

Kamala Harris’s speech at the DNC was boosted by a cheering section of about 40 people that her campaign brought in, erupting every time she hit a big line — and then that group got up and walked out as soon as she finished — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) August 23, 2019

However, some say Harris’s support was not organic.

“Kamala Harris’s speech at the DNC was boosted by a cheering section of about 40 people that her campaign brought in, erupting every time she hit a big line — and then that group got up and walked out as soon as she finished,” Dovere wrote – READ MORE