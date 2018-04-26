REPORT: Joy Reid Hires Man Who Bragged About Affiliations With Nazis

On Wednesday, troubling allegations surfaced involving embattled MSNBC host Joy Reid surrounding her decision to hire a cybersecurity expert: the man Reid hired allegedly bragged about his affiliations with neo-Nazis in online posts.

Jonathan Nichols, the man Reid hired, was tasked with proving that Reid did not write numerous homophobic and bigoted blog posts on her now-defunct blog. However, investigative reporters at Mediaite, the outlet that first revealed Reid’s posts, discovered today that Nichols bragged about his affiliations with neo-Nazis before locking down his social media accounts.

Mediaite reports: After NBC released a its statement regarding his work for Reid, however, Nichols deleted all of his account’s old posts, went on a tweetstorm declaring a “lock down” of his account, and then placed it on protected mode so non-followers could not see his tweets.

Using the Internet archiving services Archive.is and the Wayback Machine, Mediaite discovered a series of Nichols’ old tweets in which be brags about knowing the infamous neo-Nazi troll Andrew Auernheimer, who is more commonly known by his hacker name weev. – READ MORE

