REPORT: Journalist Has ‘Most Damning’ Videos On Planned Parenthood’s Baby Body Part Sales, But Courts Are Shutting Him Up

Center for Medical Progress (CMP) founder and investigative journalist David Daleiden is trying to lift a gag order prohibiting him from releasing at least a dozen undercover videos which allegedly further expose Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers’ unsavory and possibly illegal organ-harvesting operation.

Daleiden told the media that his attorneys are filing motions to lift a gag order so he can release the videos, which he says “includes some of the most damning and incriminating footage we ever recorded.”

CMP began releasing disturbing undercover footage of the abortion industry leader in 2015, showing Planned Parenthood officials openly haggling over the prices of body parts of aborted babies and nonchalantly discussing their gruesome procurement methods.

The videos were largely buried or ripped apart by the mainstream media (who care so much about a “free press”), and the abortion lobby found a new enemy in Daleiden, targeting him with lawsuits and working overtime to discredit the Center for Medical Progress’ work. The National Abortion Federation (NAF) — the organization which put on the two conferences where CMP journalists interacted with abortion officials — successfully shut up Daleiden with a federal suit. ​ – READ MORE

The chipping away at Roe v. Wade will come in many forms. One hopeful prospect is states having the inalienable right to defund abortion conglomerate Planned Parenthood of taxpayer dollars without judicial interference. Such a case may come before the Supreme Court in just a few months’ time.

With the potential nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the highest bench in the land, an arguably more conservative justice than his predecessor Anthony Kennedy, pro-lifers have a reinvigorated hope that abortion will no longer be a court-sanctioned constitutional right, or, at the very least, hope that they will be able to pass laws severely restricting it without an activist judge stepping in the way.

According to LifeNews, one of the first battles in this quest will be the Supreme Court allowing states to defund Planned Parenthood, as in the case of a Kansas law the lower courts rendered unconstitutional.

“Back in 2016, Kansas began withholding state tax dollars from Planned Parenthood in the wake of reports that the organization had been trafficking in human baby body parts,” reports the outlet. “In February of this year, the 10th Circuit ruled the State’s actions unconstitutional. In March, the State of Kansas filed a petition with the US Supreme Court to overturn this terrible ruling.”

Should the Kavanaugh court agree to take the case, pro-lifers may finally have the opportunity to defund the abortion giant without fear of a lawsuit stripping that away. Such has been the status quo recently: Planned Parenthood sues and a federal judge appointed by Obama or Clinton sides with them. – READ MORE