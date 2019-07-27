Report: Jeffrey Epstein Referred Young Women to Work for Charlie Rose

New details have emerged linking Jeffrey Epstein to other powerful men accused or convicted of sexual crimes. New York magazine reports Epstein repeatedly conferred with former TV news host Charlie Rose about hiring young women as assistants.

Three of them were later hired, including one woman hired at age 22 who said of her experience, “I was being offered up for abuse.” Charlie Rose has been accused by 27 women of sexual misconduct spanning three decades.

Another of the women referred by Epstein to Rose was described in a call log as “ world’s most perfect assistant she used to work for Harvey Weinstein.” He told Rose’s office Rose would be “lucky if he can get her.”

Weinstein has been accused of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment by over 100 women and faces trial on rape charges in New York in September. – READ MORE