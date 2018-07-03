Report: James Comey Ignored Possible Murders by Mexican Cartel Informant

A High-ranking Operator Was Able To Continue Climbing The Ladder Of The Juarez Cartel And Supposedly Ran A Human Slaughterhouse While Being A U.s. Informant. The Actions Of The Former Mexican Cop Turned U.s. Asset In The Early 2000s Could Have Been Stopped By Then-deputy U.s. Attorney General James Comey Who, Along With Other High Ranking Officials At The Time, Did Nothing In Response. After His Time As An Informant Was Done, The Man Received Asylum And Moved To New York Where He Allegedly Terrorized And Kidnapped A Local Woman.

New information revealed that in 2004, Comey was warned about growing concerns regarding an out-of-control Juarez Cartel informant that may have taken part in murders while receiving more than $224,000 from the U.S. government, WFAA reported. Comey, the former director of the FBI, recently tweeted about the use of “Confidential Human Sources” and how they are tightly regulated. However, the case of Ramirez Peyro appears to cast doubt about those controls.

Facts matter. The FBI’s use of Confidential Human Sources (the actual term) is tightly regulated and essential to protecting the country. Attacks on the FBI and lying about its work will do lasting damage to our country. How will Republicans explain this to their grandchildren? — James Comey (@Comey) May 23, 2018

Guillermo Eduardo “Lalo” Ramirez Peyro, a former Mexican cop was recruited by the U.S. during the early 2000s when the man began to provide U.S. Customs (the predecessor organization to U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement) with valuable information about the operations and inner workings of the Juarez Cartel.

According to a 2010 story by NPR, during his initial time as an informant, Ramirez Peyro was a key asset with his information uncovering corrupt U.S. agents and provided intelligence on the Juarez Cartel thanks to his ties to Heriberto Santillan, the third in command at the time. As time passed, Ramirez Peyro became involved in a series of kidnappings and murders carried out by police officers working for the cartel during a time when the violence in Juarez began to escalate. – READ MORE

