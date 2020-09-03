Report: Jacksonville Jaguars’ Tyler Eifert To Honor Fallen Cop David Dorn On His Helmet

On Monday, Hamilton County, Ohio, Republican Party Chairman Alex Triantafilou announced that Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tyler Eifert will honor the memory of former St. Louis Police Capt. David Dorn, murdered in June during riots in St. Louis, Missouri, by displaying his name on his helmet. Triantafilou tweeted, “Got some very good news from former @Bengals player/current @Jaguars player @tylereifert that he will honor fallen police officer David Dorns (sic) on his helmet. Always been a fan of Tyler’s and God bless him.”

In 2017, Eifert wrote an essay published on Medium titled “Why I Stand” in which he stated: I know it would probably be best to stay out of it, but when you believe in something as much as I do it gets to a point where you want both sides to be heard. I am not questioning anyone’s reasons or rights to protest, but instead the method. This entire protest about raising awareness for racial inequality has gotten lost in the media and turned into a debate about whether to sit or stand for the national anthem. I want to take this time to remind everyone why I stand.

I stand because I love my country. I stand because I want to honor the people putting their lives on the line for me on a daily basis in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard. I stand because my cousin is a pilot in the United States Air Force, risking his life flying F-15s in active war zones. He takes pride in his job protecting Americans, a sacrifice that all members of every branch of the United States military willfully take. – READ MORE

