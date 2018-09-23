Report: Iranian military parade attack kills at least 8 from Revolutionary Guard

Gunmen attacked a military parade in the southwest Iranian city of Ahvaz on Saturday, killing at least 24 people – including eight members of the Revolutionary Guard – and wounding 53, state media said.

Those wounded in the attack included a woman and a child, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. The agency did not elaborate.

Earlier reports described the assailants as “Takfiri gunmen,” a term previously used to describe ISIS.

“Terrorists recruited, trained, armed & paid by a foreign regime have attacked Ahvaz. Children and journos among casualties. Iran holds regional terror sponsors and their US masters accountable for such attacks. Iran will respond swiftly and decisively in defense of Iranian lives,” Javad Zarif, foreign minister of Iran, tweeted on Saturday. – READ MORE

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., requested that the Justice Department look into whether former Secretary of State John Kerry violated federal laws by meeting with the Iranian foreign minister, a move already blasted by top Trump administration officials.

In a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday obtained exclusively by Fox News, Rubio said that Americans “deserve to know that U.S. laws are enforced regardless of any individual’s past position.” He encouraged the department to determine whether Kerry violated the Logan Act or the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

The Logan Act prohibits unauthorized personnel to negotiate with a foreign government in relation to any disputes with the U.S., whereas the Foreign Agents Registration Act is a statute that requires persons or companies acting on behalf of foreign governments, political parties or individuals to disclose details of their interactions.

Last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blasted his predecessor for “actively undermining” U.S. policy by holding meetings with Mohammad Javad Zarif since leaving office. Pompeo called it “unseemly and unprecedented” and “beyond inappropriate.”

“You can’t find precedent for this in U.S. history, and Secretary Kerry ought not to engage in that kind of behavior,” Pompeo said. – READ MORE