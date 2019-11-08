REPORT: Iran conspiring with Mexican drug cartels to infiltrate U.S.

A nonprofit that tracks radical Islam is raising the alarm over a coordinated effort between Iran, Hezbollah and Mexico’s drug cartels to smuggle jihadists into the United States through the porous southern border.

The Clarion Project, a nonprofit “that educates the public about the dangers of radical Islam,” published a report Tuesday that alleges Iran and Hezbollah are paying Mexican drug cartels to smuggle people and money through the border.

“In southern Chiapas in Mexico, there are Muslim communities. These communities are made up of Syrians and Lebanese who migrated to Mexico decades ago as well as recent Mexican converts to Islam. In addition, Islam is gaining a foothold in southern Mexico, with indigenous Mayans converting by the hundreds,” according to the nonprofit.

The Clarion Project contends Iran funds the communities “in the Diaspora” to work with Mexican drug cartels to move recruits, mostly from Lebanon, into America.

"For example, Ayman Juma, a Lebanese citizen linked to Mexican drug cartels and involved in the drug trade in Latin America and Mexico, is a member of the Hezbollah. He is also associated with al-Qaeda," according to the report.