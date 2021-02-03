Report: Investigators recommend Capitol Police officer face no criminal charges for lethally shooting Ashli Babbitt

The officer was suspended pending the investigation of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol

The Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt will not face criminal charges, according to a report of the recommendation made by investigators.

The recommendation was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the investigation.

Babbitt was among those killed during an hourslong siege on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters who were seeking to stop Congress from confirming the official election results proclaiming then-candidate Joe Biden the victor.

The incident was captured on video and has become a source of heated debate over those who accused the police officer of an improper use of force and those who emphasize the violent nature of the assault on Congress.- READ MORE

