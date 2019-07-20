Report: Illegals in NC commit sex crimes ‘at rate of four to one, compared to citizens’

James Johnson, who tracks arrest data for North Carolinians For Immigration Reform and Enforcement, told The Epoch Times he’s only able to collect data from less than a third of the state’s 100 counties, covering about 54 months since 2013.

(…)

Johnson told the news site he doesn’t think enough people are aware of the issue and believes it would change the conversation around illegal immigration if they realized those who enter the country illegally rape children at an exponentially higher rate than U.S. citizens.

“If the public knew how much this was actually happening, first of all, they’d be just shocked,” he said. “And secondly, I think there would be a revolt.”

“Just from my observations, this specific crime of child rape, illegal aliens tend to commit child rapes at a rate of four to one, compared to citizens,” Johnson said.

Multiple news reports show many of those folks are later released back into the community on bail and commit other crimes, a phenomenon aided and abetted by sanctuary policies that require local law enforcement to ignore immigration detainers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement. – READ MORE