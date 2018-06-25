Report: Illegal Immigrants Told They Can Reunite With Family if They Agree to Voluntary Deportation

Illegal immigrants in Texas who have been separated from their children are being given a choice between trying to remain in the United States illegally and agreeing to be deported so they can be reunited, according to a new report.

The report in the Texas Tribune said the offer was being made to about 20 men at the IAH Polk County Secure Adult Detention Center.

The newspaper based its report on the story of a man the newspaper said was from Honduras and who said he paid smugglers $7,000 to bring him into the country illegally along with his 6-year-old daughter. The newspaper did not use his real name. The man said he signed a document after being told he would be reunited with his daughter at the airport, the newspaper said. He said he was told he would be back in Honduras within two weeks.

According to the Tribune, Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Carl Rusnok said Saturday evening that the agency “cannot research vague allegations,” but would investigate specific cases. The Tribune said it declined to give him the name of the man who said he agreed to be deported. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1