Report: Illegal immigrants to receive more than $4 billion in stimulus checks as part of Biden’s COVID relief bill

Millions of illegal immigrants residing in the United States are set to receive $1,400 stimulus checks as part of Biden’s coronavirus relief package, according to a new report published this week by the Center for Immigration Studies.

In the report released Monday, the think tank determined that as much as $4.38 billion will be doled out to individuals illegally residing in the country as a part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 due to certain immigrants’ possession of Social Security numbers.

During debate over the legislation, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas) took issue with that part of the bill’s language that he argued would result in payments to illegal aliens. He introduced an amendment to stop that from taking place, but the measure was quickly rejected by the Democratic majority.

At the time, Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin (Ill.) claimed that “undocumented immigrants do not have Social Security numbers, and they do not qualify for stimulus relief checks, period.” – READ MORE

