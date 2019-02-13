Report: Illegal Immigrant Confesses to Killing Woman Found in Suitcase

Illegal immigrant Javier da Silva allegedly confessed to the murder of 24-year-old Valerie Reyes of Westchester County, New York, whose body was found in a suitcase.

CBS New York reports that the suspect is originally from Venezuela but had remained in the U.S. illegally since the expiration of his visa. He is expected to appear in a White Plains federal court late Tuesday, facing multiple charges.

Reyes was reported missing in January after missing work. Her body was found, bound hand and foot, stuffed into a suitcase and left on the side of a Greenwich, Connecticut, road. “I was praying that wasn’t her in the suitcase. I was praying her family would have her back,” neighbor Brenda DeGiacomo said. “She’s the oldest sibling. To lose your first born, I wouldn’t be able to live with myself.”

READ MORE