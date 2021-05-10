Report: Hunter Biden’s Connected to ‘Chief Spy of China’ Through His Chinese-American Secretary

A business partner Hunter Biden called “the chief spy of China,” assigned the president’s son a Chinese-American secretary who was feeding him opposition research to help Joe Biden’s 2020 election bid after the business venture collapsed in 2018, the Daily Mail reported Friday.

The Daily Mail obtained the information from emails contained in Hunter Biden’s alleged “laptop from hell,” which has become the gift that will not stop giving to critics of President Joe Biden and his troubled son.

“Under the heading ‘Uncle Joe 2020,’ the former assistant encouraged the president’s son to tell his father to ‘lead by example,’ ‘bring back sensibility,’ and emphasize his experience and age as a strength,” the newspaper added.

On Friday, the Daily Mail revealed:

After launching his multi-million-dollar joint venture with CEFC, Hunter was assigned a 29-year-old Chinese-American assistant, JiaQi Bao, who quickly struck up a close and intriguing relationship with her Biden boss. At first, emails show the New York-based Bao diligently scheduled flights, hotels, and even doctor’s appointments for the president’s son. But mysteriously, the young assistant also sent him opposition research to help Joe Biden’s 2020 election bid, urged him to take cash from the joint venture’s accounts as the business collapsed and wrote flirty and personal messages and even ended up with Hunter’s military dog tags in her New York apartment – the same tags he can be seen wearing in home-made porn videos he recorded on his laptop. … After the joint venture had dissolved, Bao emailed Hunter with a conspiratorial message encouraging him to help his father run for president and listing talking points to combat criticism of Hunter’s dealings with the Chinese.

After only a year, the business venture between Hunter, his uncle, and the CEFC collapsed in 2018.- READ MORE

