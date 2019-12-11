Report: Hunter Biden’s Baby Mother Demands Income Disclosure for Burisma and ‘Chinese Entity’

Lunden Roberts, the apparent mother of Hunter Biden’s love child, is reportedly seeking financial information regarding his time as a board member of Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian energy giant at the center of corruption allegations against him and his father, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Roberts, identified as a 28-year-old former stripper, has asked Hunter to confirm his past employment at Burisma and how much he was compensated per month, according to recently-filed court documents obtained by the Daily Mail. Disparate reports indicate Hunter was paid anywhere from $50,000 to $83,000 a month by the firm, despite having no expertise in the gas and energy field.

Roberts also requested that the younger Biden confirm whether he or an “entity owned, controlled or under your direction or supervision” received money from a Chinese national or entity for investment activities, the documents reportedly say. The Daily Mail also says Roberts made a total of 47 requests from Hunter, many of which were redacted.

The development comes after the former vice president’s son asked a judge in Independence County, Arkansas, to deny Roberts’ demand that he pay $11,000 of her legal fees. In May, Roberts filed a paternity lawsuit against Hunter in May, alleging he is the father of their 16-month-old baby. She alleges the pair first met at a Washington, D.C. gentleman’s club that she previously worked at. – READ MORE