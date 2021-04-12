Report: Hunter Biden Guarded by Taxpayer-Funded Secret Service While Enjoying ‘Week-Long Hollywood Drug and Prostitute Binge’

Hunter Biden was guarded by taxpayer-funded Secret Service while he enjoyed “a week-long drug and prostitute binge in a Hollywood hotel” in May of 2018, the Daily Mail reports.

According to newly revealed screenshots from Hunter Biden’s largely media-denied but independently authenticated infamous laptop, Hunter refused to come out of his hotel room at the prodding of Secret Service agents.

A bill from May 2018 shows Hunter stayed at the Jeremy Hotel in West Hollywood for seven days on the third floor “ordering room service each night, drinking at the hotel bar and racking up a $5,195 bill – including a $400 fine for smoking in his room,” and sought refilled prescription drugs of stimulant Viagra, antidepressant Lexapro, and anxiety-reducing Clonazepam, according to the report.

“H, I’m in the lobby come down. Thanks,” the message purportedly came from the agent.

Hunter responded, “5 minutes.”

“Come on H this is linked to Celtic’s account. DC is calling me every 10 minutes. Let me up or come down. I can’t help you if you don’t let me H,” the text message read from the officer. According to the Daily Mail, the “Celtic’s account” is “an apparent code name for a senior politician under protection.”- READ MORE

