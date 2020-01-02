Report: Hunter Biden Accused of Multi-Million ‘Counterfeiting Scheme’ Linked to Burisma

A private investigation firm, hired by a woman in Arkansas seeking to resolve an ongoing child-custody dispute with the alleged father, Hunter Biden, has “lawfully” obtained documents that claim to confirm the former vice president’s son’s involvement in “a massive, $156 million ‘counterfeiting scheme,’” Fox News reported Monday.

Speaking to Fox News Monday, D&A Investigations, the Florida-based firm hired by the woman in Arkansas “claimed the FBI and Justice Department have been investigating PrivatBank, the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma, Biden and others since April 2019 — and that the investigation remained open,” Fox News noted.

“The FBI told Fox News on Tuesday that, as a matter of policy, it does not confirm or deny the existence of ongoing investigations,” it added.

Hunter’s work for Burisma between 2014 — when his father was leading U.S. policy towards Ukraine as U.S. vice president — and 2016 is at the center of the Democrat’s efforts to impeach President Donald Trump. – READ MORE