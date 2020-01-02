Report: Hundreds of Michigan Election Clerks Are Unaccredited

More than 500 election clerks in Michigan have not been properly accredited to run the state’s elections, according to a recent audit.

“Local election clerks did not meet legal training requirements in 32 counties, 83 cities and 426 townships, a report from the office of Michigan’s auditor general found,” according to the Hill.

Page 19 of Auditor General Doug A. Ringler’s report stated: We also reviewed other local election officials to determine if any election officials in those areas were fully accredited. We identified 12 counties, 38 cities, and 290 townships where the clerk had not completed the initial accreditation or continuing education training requirements and no other local election official had achieved full accreditation.