Report: House Republicans To File Lawsuit Against Nancy Pelosi For Proxy Voting Plan

Multiple news outlets are reporting that House Republicans plan to file a lawsuit in federal court against Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) over a recent pandemic-related rule change that allows a single member of Congress to serve as a proxy vote for up to 10 other members of Congress.

According to The Wall Street Journal, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will lead the lawsuit and be joined by nearly two dozen other legislators, including GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA).

The New York Times reports the lawsuit will argue that the rule change, while temporary, will fundamentally transform the nature of the legislature as envisioned by the Founding Fathers. According to Roll Call, Pelosi can extend the 45-day proxy voting period, or shorten it, based on public health information provided by the Sergeant-at-Arms.

I just filed a lawsuit in federal court to overturn Speaker Pelosi’s unconstitutional proxy voting scheme. It could allow as few as 20 Representatives to control the votes of 220. This is NOT the representative democracy our Founders envisioned or what our Constitution allows. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) May 26, 2020

After publication, McCarthy posted a statement on Twitter acknowledging the lawsuit and blasting Pelosi’s “voting scheme” as empowering 20 representatives “to control the votes of 220.” – READ MORE

