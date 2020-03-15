REPORT: Hollywood Looking At A $20 Billion Loss Over Coronavirus

Hollywood filmmakers and movie studios could be looking at massive losses because of coronavirus, and lost revenue could climb to an astounding $20 billion for the already struggling American film industry, the Hollywood Reporter said Sunday.

Theaters across the globe are closing or limiting hours in order to comply with “social distancing” policies set in place by governments seeking to curb the spread of the virus, which has sickened tens of thousands and killed several thousand worldwide. In China, all 70,000 movie theaters are shut down, the Hollywood Reporter added, and in Europe and the United States, theater attendance is way down.

Mega-studios like Disney have been forced to pull so-called “tentpole” projects that should have delivered billions of dollars worldwide, including the live action spectacular, “Mulan” — a feature that Disney believed would deliver huge international box office numbers and, accordingly, plenty of profit.

And the problems are just beginning.

“The dust is far from settling on the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic,” the Hollywood Reporter said. “But early estimates indicate that the blow will be unlike anything Hollywood has experienced before and losses will well eclipse the eleven-figure mark, even if conditions remain the same instead of taking a turn for the worse.” – READ MORE

