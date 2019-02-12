Report: Here’s Who Leaked Those Scandalous Texts From Amazon’s Bezos

A report by The Daily Beast published Sunday alleges that the source of Jeff Bezos’ leaked scandalous texts at the center of the public feud between the Trump-friendly National Enquirer and Amazon’s founder, CEO, and president was the brother of Bezos’ mistress and a “Trumpworld associate.”

“The brother of Jeff Bezos’ mistress, Lauren Sanchez, supplied the couple’s racy texts to the National Enquirer, multiple sources inside AMI, the tabloid’s parent company, told The Daily Beast,” the outlet reports. “Another source who has been in extensive communication with senior leaders at AMI confirmed that Michael Sanchez first supplied Bezos’ texts to the Enquirer.”

Sanchez, The Daily Beast’s Lachlan Markay writes, has “personal and business ties to some prominent figures in President Donald Trump’s orbit, including Roger Stone, Carter Page, and Scottie Nell Hughes,” and has made his support of Trump publicly known, including in this “a more-or-less typical” tweet:

For anyone too stupid or too bitter to admit Mueller’s pack of @POTUS-hating @TheDemocrats is leading an out-of-control witch hunt, read about @jerome_corsi. Muellerism = McCarthyism.

Though AMI has resisted revealing the source of the texts — which include some hot one-liners, like, “I want to hold you tight” — The Daily Beast notes that a lawyer for the company “strongly hinted” that Sanchez was the source during an interview with ABC Sunday. In the interview, attorney ​Elkan Abramowitz said the source was “well known to both Mr. Bezos and Ms. Sanchez.” Sanchez, meanwhile, has declined answering multiple direct questions about his possible role in the leaks. – READ MORE