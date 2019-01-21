Report: GOP senator announces plan for first-ever Pro-Life Caucus in Senate

Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) has announced plans to form the “first ever Pro-Life Caucus in the Senate,” the National Review reported.

“We’re finally going have in the Senate what the House has had for many years, so that the House and the Senate can work together on having a more strategic approach in how we’re going to move pro-life policies to the president’s desk,” Daines told the news outlet.

Since 1981, the House has had a pro-life caucus, which is currently co-chaired by Representatives Chris Smith (R-N.J.) and Dan Lipinski (D-Ill.), according to the report.

The lawmaker said he isn’t sure why the Senate has not previously had a pro-life caucus.

“I saw that we did not have one and I saw we needed it,” he told the National Review. “This will allow us to bring the pro-life groups that work off the Hill, as well as pro-life senators and other staff on the Hill, to unify us so we’re all pulling in the same direction to advance the pro-life cause.” – READ MORE