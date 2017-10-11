Report: Google, Facebook, Twitter ‘Scrambling’ to Stop Regulation

Google, Facebook, and Twitter are reportedly “scrambling” to stop regulation of their companies by the government, according to a report.

According to Bloomberg, “Google summoned about 200 policy staff from around the world last month for a debate on whether the company’s size has made it too attractive as a target for government regulators,” while “Twitter executives have been in frequent contact with Congressional committees,” and “Facebook has hired two crisis PR firms.”

The action comes after an increase in calls for the regulation of technology companies from both Democrats and Republicans, who argue Silicon Valley has become too powerful and monopolistic. Breitbart News Executive Chairman Steve Bannon called for regulationof social media companies earlier this year.