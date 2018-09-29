REPORT: George W. Bush Whipping Votes For Kavanaugh

Former President George W. Bush has stepped to the plate in support of his guy, Brett Kavanaugh, whom he nominated to serve on the D.C. Circuit court during his term.

According to The Washington Post, the former president has been calling key swing vote senators to whip up support for Kavanaugh, who has been accused by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford of sexually assaulting her at a pool party over 35 years ago. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations and said under oath Thursday that his treatment has been a “national disgrace.”

The Washington Post did not say if the former president had made the calls following Kavanaugh’s powerful testimony on Thursday, though Politico reports that sources close to Bush say he still supports his nomination.

Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Jeff Flake of Arizona, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have all received calls from Bush, who inarguably has more pull with them than President Trump.

It’s been suggested that if Kavanaugh has nothing to hide he would be open to such an investigation. It didn’t appear that he himself is opposed per se to such an investigation — he said he would do what the Committee wanted — but he also didn’t say the magic words “open an FBI investigation.”

That aside, there are certainly political and practical reasons for Republican lawmakers not to pursue the FBI option, according to an FBI expert familiar with a Single Scope Background Investigation (SSBI).

Andrew Bringuel, a now-retired FBI Agent Supervisor Instructor and Researcher at the FBI Academy’s Behavioral Science Unit with more than 27 years of experience, told Law&Crime that SSBIs like the one being requested by Democratic lawmakers take a while. The typical one takes 7 months.

“The reason GOP and Kavanaugh might not want an FBI Investigation is because a typical SSBI takes 7 months,” he explained. “Even expedited it may take more than a month or two, which of course drags into the mid-terms.”

Let’s do the math. If an FBI investigation were to be opened today and it took 7 months, that’s the end of April 2019. Well after the mid-terms, and fast approaching 2020.

If it took “more than a month or two,” indeed this drags into the mid-terms, after which time the vote on Kavanaugh might very well be even more in jeopardy. – READ MORE