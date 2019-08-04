Report: Genocide of Nigeria’s Christians a ‘Global Security Nightmare’

ROME — The ongoing slaughter of Nigerian Christians by Muslim herders and terrorists is a powder keg waiting to explode, according to an essay Sunday by Christian persecution expert John L. Allen.

A recent report asserted that 52 lethal, anti-Christian attacks took place in Nigeria during the first six months of 2019, notes Mr. Allen, the author of the 2013 bestseller The Global War on Christians: Dispatches from the Front Lines of Anti-Christian Persecution.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian-based International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law declared that some 2,400 Christians were killed by the Fulani in 2018 alone. And Nigeria’s Daily Post reported last year that from June 2015 to June 2018, Fulani militants “killed 8,800 Christians and other non-Muslims,” torching “not less than 1,000″ churches and other places of worship during the same period.

While mainstream media have insisted that the anti-Christian violence by Muslim herdsmen is not religiously motivated, that is not the experience of people on the ground, Allen notes.

"It's tough to tell Nigerian Christians this isn't a religious conflict since what they see are Fulani fighters clad entirely in black, chanting 'Allahu Akbar!' and screaming 'Death to Christians!', Sister Monica Chikwe of the Hospitaler Sisters of Mercy told Allen at a recent Rome conference on anti-Christian persecution.