Report: Fox News Severs Ties with Diamond & Silk

Fox News has “cut ties” with pro-Trump personalities Diamond & Silk, who until recently appeared on the network’s online streaming network, Fox Nation, according to the Daily Beast.

The report comes after the pair appeared to muse whether Chinese coronavirus deaths in the U.S. were inflated to reflect poorly on President Donald Trump.

“What I need to know is how many people have passed away in New York, and what I need to know is: Who has the bodies?” Diamond asked during a March 30th livestream. “I need for somebody that does investigative work to call the morgues. To call the funeral homes. We need to know, because I don’t trust anything else that comes out of his mouth now… Something’s not right here. Something is off here.”

The pro-Trump personality added: “Is this being deliberately spread? Look, I’m not being a conspiracy theorist, this is real, but I’m asking my own questions. What the hell is going on?”

One unnamed source told the Daily Beast that it is unlikely the duo, whose real names are Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway and Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, will pop up on the network in the near future. – READ MORE

