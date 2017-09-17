Report: Former Wasserman Schultz IT Staffer Allegedly Uploaded ‘Terabits of Information to Dropbox’

A new report claims that former Debbie Wasserman Schultz IT staffer Imran Awan allegedly uploaded terabits of information from DNC servers to a private Dropbox account.

Circa reports that Imran Awan, the former IT staffer for Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and other Congressional Democrats arrested for possible bank fraud and theft of government property, is now being investigated over possibly selling sensitive information to foreign governments. Circa alleges Awan transferred massive amounts of information, including government documents and emails, to his own private Dropbox account, allowing him to access the information even after he was blocked from DNC networks.

A senior House official told Circa that Awan was uploading “terabits of information to Dropbox so he was possibly able to access the information even after he was banned from the network.” The House official claimed that they believe a full congressional investigation should be performed on the transfer of the data. “I think this may lead to information as to who really accessed the DNC server,” said the official. “Everybody talks about Russia – but look at the access (Awan) had and potentially those emails could have been sold.” – READ MORE