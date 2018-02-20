Report: FL Lawmakers Announce Future Plans For Building Where Shooting Took Place

In the aftermath of last week’s mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, there have been a slew of actions needed to be taken from medical care to criminal justice proceedings against the shooter, who I will not name.

One of the pressing questions for lawmakers for the future, though, has been what do with the building in which the massacre occurred.

We now know, according to the Miami Herald, the direction both Republican and Democrat lawmakers is clear: They want that building — Building 12 of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — wiped off the face of the earth.

Legislators reportedly said last week that they will provide resources to the Broward County School District to tear down the building and erect a new teaching area and a memorial to honor those who lost their lives.

“This building has to come down,” Florida Republican Sen. Bill Galvano told the Miami Herald on Friday after visiting the school.

“Everything was strewn across the halls from people running and dodging and there were significant blood splatters on the wall. Like someone took a milk jug and exploded it,” he said. – READ MORE

