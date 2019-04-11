Report finds twice as many companies will pay zero in taxes this year

A new report, citing data from a left-leaning think tank, reveals that at least 60 companies avoided paying taxes this year as a result of the new tax law — a total that is about twice as many as previous years.

NBC News, in partnership with nonprofit investigative news outlet The Center for Public Integrity (CPI), reported Thursday that under the GOP-backed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, more top companies were able to “zero out their federal income taxes.”

The report cites data released Thursday from the left-leaning Washington, D.C., think-tank the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP).

ITEP reported that the companies listed used a “diverse array of legal tax breaks,” including accelerated depreciation, stock options and energy-related tax subsidies to “zero out” their federal income taxes.

According to the report, some of the companies that avoided paying any federal income taxes in 2018 include tech giant Amazon, pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, television streaming service Netflix, a number of airlines and publishing group Gannett.