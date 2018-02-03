Report Finds Immigrants in U.S. Sent Home $138 Billion in 2016

Immigrants in the United States in 2016 sent home more than $138 billion — a sum that exceeds the entire gross domestic product of Kuwait — according to a new report from the Pew Research Center.

That sum accounted for about a quarter of the $574 billion that migrants in countries around the world sent to friends and relatives in their home nations.

The U.S received only about $6.5 billion in money sent by people living in other countries, according to the Pew report. The research organization estimates global remittances based on a statistical model developed by the World Bank.

“It’s a staggering number,” said immigration reform activist Chris Chmielenski, marveling at the $138.2 billion that immigrants wire out of the United States. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

For months Democrats have gleefully touted polls showing that a majority of Americans oppose President Donald Trump’s proposed southern border wall.

That joy likely disappeared Tuesday evening when, following the president’s State of the Union address, CBS News published a poll revealing that a majority of Americans support the president’s wall.

“Do you favor or oppose building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border?” asked the specific poll question, which was reportedly given prior to the SOTU address.

A 59 percent majority chose “Favor,” while a 41 percent minority selected “Oppose.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

President Donald Trump used his first official State of the Union address to propose a compromise on immigration. While offering an amnesty to 1.8 million so-called “Dreamers” — illegal aliens who entered the country as minors — Trump also insisted that “Americans are dreamers, too.”

So tonight, I am extending an open hand to work with members of both parties — Democrats and Republicans — to protect our citizens of every background, color, religion, and creed. My duty, and the sacred duty of every elected official in this chamber, is to defend Americans — to protect their safety, their families, their communities, and their right to the American Dream. Because Americans are dreamers too. – READ MORE