Report: Feds Had Evidence of Joe Biden’s Burisma Meeting Since Impeachment Inquiry

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has reportedly had evidence that former Vice President Joe Biden met with an executive from Burisma introduced by his son, Hunter, since the week in December 2019 when the House impeached the president.

The New York Post reported on Wednesday that an abandoned laptop hard drive contained evidence that Hunter Biden, who sat on the board of the corruption-plagued Ukrainian company, made the introduction to then-Vice President Biden in 2015.

The evidence: an email from Burisma adviser Vadym Pozharskyi thanking Hunter Biden for the “opportunity to meet your father and spent some time together” in Washington, D.C.

Less than a year later, in March 2016, Biden would pressure Ukraine into firing a prosecutor with jurisdiction over investigations into Burisma, threatening to withhold $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees.

Joe Biden has denied speaking with his son about his foreign business — a claim his son has contradicted.

The new evidence comes from an abandoned laptop that was left at a Delaware repair shop and seized by the FBI on Dec. 17, 2019 — the day before Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) held the vote to impeach President Donald Trump. – READ MORE

