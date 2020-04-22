Report: FCC Now Investigating Schiff For “Privacy Law” Violations During Impeachment Sham

The impeachment sham may be over, but the investigations into Schiff’s dirty deeds is just heating up.

He is now caught in the crosshairs of a formidable government agent, Mr. Brendan Carr, Federal Communication Commissioner. The impeachment may be over, but Mr. Carr is formally investigating Rep. Schiff for violating privacy laws — more like obliterating ethical boundaries — by setting up his own surveillance state to target the president’s allies.

Carr is currently uncovering the diabolical nature of the congressman’s “surveillance state.” At the time, Schiff resorted to such desperate measures because he didn’t have much of an impeachment case: Therefore, he issued secret subpoenas to phone carriers hoping to mine the private data of his political opponents, or in effect ransacking their private lives.

The objective was to obtain and publish the calls of Trump’s allies.

Much to his delight, Schiff’s subpoenas to the phone carriers resulted in their turning over nearly 4,000 pages of confidential records, in the process violating their customers’ rights to data privacy.

None of this has escaped the notice of the top gun at the FCC. Carr is proposing a $200 million fine against the phone carriers for failing to protect their customers who have a legitimate expectation of privacy. – READ MORE

