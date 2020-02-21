Report: FBI Raids Company Linked to Joe Biden’s Brother

FBI agents recently raided a business linked to Joe Biden’s brother, James, who allegedly promised to “exploit” his sibling’s position as vice president to bring in international investors, Real Clear Investigations reported this week.

The federal agents raided one of the hospitals administered by Americore Holdings, a Florida-based bankrupt hospital chain where the former vice president’s brother had a prominent role, and the house of the firm’s CEO.

Americore is “central to accusations of influence-peddling by James Biden,” Real Clear Investigations noted on Monday, adding:

The federal investigation was disclosed in documents filed this month by the acting U.S. trustee overseeing the bankruptcy case of Florida-based Americore Holdings, which is in the business of acquiring and managing rural hospitals.

The filing in Kentucky by the federal trustee, Paul A. Randolph, seeks the appointment of a trustee specifically to oversee the bankruptcy case, or otherwise the dismissal of the firm’s filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from creditors. It said the company’s CEO, Grant White, had “grossly mismanaged” his business; “has not operated the hospitals in a manner that is consistent with public safety”; and “improperly siphoned money from the Debtors for his personal benefit.”

Americore declared bankruptcy in December. Citing court documents, Real Clear Investigations revealed that the FBI raided White’s home on January 29 and one of the firm’s hospitals — Ellwood City Medical Center in Pennsylvania — the following day. – READ MORE

