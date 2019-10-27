REPORT: SHOCKING FBI LOVE TRIANGLE — FBI Director McCabe Had Affair With Top FBI Lawyer Lisa Page, Who Also Had Affair With FBI Boss Strzok (Video)

This is getting very interesting.

One America News Network is reporting that Andrew McCabe had an affair with his subordinate Lisa Page who was also reportedly having an affair with Peter Stzok.

The FBI love trio set out to destroy President Trump and Gen. Mike Flynn, according to the report.

All three FBI bosses — or would-be lovebirds — have been either fired from the FBI or removed and are targets of a newly-minted criminal probe targeting the FBI’s role in concocting the Russia collusion hoax.

McCabe was the boss of both Page and Strzok.

The new revelations take this unfolding saga to an entirely new level of bizarre.

Here is the report from OAN:

Don't drop the soap … https://t.co/S7Dr532aXj — Mike 'Thomas Paine' Moore (@Thomas1774Paine) October 27, 2019

This story is developing.