Report: FBI Agents Terrified To Speak Out About Bureau Troubles

FBI Agents remain silent, instead of stepping up to testify against their superiors in the Bureau, for fear that they may face retaliation and financial and career damage, The Daily Caller reported.

According to a special agent who reached out to TheDC, as well as two FBI agents still in contact with a former White House official, Congress and the Department of Justice almost always fail to provide a backbone for the current whistleblower law.

While this legislation is meant to protect those who come forward from any retaliation or negative consequences, it instead “seems the agency’s retaliation will likely not be investigated as the process is, as one agent put it to TheDC over email, ‘slow by design and at the end of the process they will never be held accountable,’” according to TheDC.

The same agent further elaborated to TheDC: “Even with the enactment of the new law, what is the deterrent for retaliation against Whistleblowers? The FBI executives will just stall, ignore, and run out the clock until the victim runs out of money for legal fees or else retires.”

One agent’s wife, who had battled cancer and undergone two surgeries, was forced to go to work so they could maintain their finances after the agent came forward in 2013, according to email correspondence between TheDC and the agent. Even further, he experienced significant humiliation and illness.

As a result, agents desire to be subpoenaed by Congress. A former Trump administration official explained to The Daily Caller, “when you are subpoenaed, Congress then pays … for your legal counsel and the subpoena protects (the agent) from any organizational retaliation.” – READ MORE

