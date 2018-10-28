Report: Facebook’s Political Ad Tools Allows Users to Purchase Ads in the Name of Mike Pence, ISIS, Others

A Recent Report Shows That Facebook’s New Political Advertising System Allows Users To Attach A “paid For” Disclosure To An Ad In The Name Of Any Politician, Political Group Or Even Terrorist Group Without Full Verification By Facebook.

According to a recent report from Vice News, Facebook’s new political advertising tools can be easily manipulated with little to no verification by Facebook. The social media giant added a mandatory “Paid For” disclosure to political ads in May, which aimed to provide further clarity to the origin of political advertisements on the website. Instead, it appears that this mandatory field can be used to spread misinformation.

Vice successfully placed ads on Facebook using the name of a number of prominent political figures and groups including Vice President Mike Pence, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, and even the terrorist group ISIS. All of these ads were approved by Facebook with the names of these political figures and groups included within the “Paid For” disclosure.

As part of this experiment, Vice managed to repost ads previously linked to Russian disinformation campaigns with Facebook approving them despite the fact that they were labeled as "Paid For by Mike Pence." Vice noted that attempting to use "Hillary Clinton" in the Paid For disclosure was denied by Facebook but using false names and fake PACs related to Clinton was allowed. Facebook reportedly did not confirm why Clinton's name is not allowed to be included in the Paid For section.