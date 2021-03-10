Report: Facebook under investigation for ‘systemic’ racial discrimination practices

The United States government is reportedly investigating Facebook for racially discriminatory hiring and promotion practices.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the government agency tasked with protecting the civil rights of employees, is leading the investigation, Reuters reported.

Lawyers representing Facebook operations manager Oscar Veneszee and three others who were denied jobs at the social media giant revealed the existence of the investigation.

The allegations are that Facebook discriminates against black employees and job candidates “by relying on subjective evaluations and promoting problematic racial stereotypes,” Reuters reported.

One such example of discrimination is that Facebook awards employees a $5,000 bonus if they refer a job candidate who is eventually hired. But the allegations claim that “referred candidates tend to reflect the makeup of existing employees,” which allegedly disadvantage black employees. – READ MORE

