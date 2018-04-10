Report: Establishment Media Soaring on Facebook, Conservative Media in Decline Following Algorithm Change

Establishment media received a massive boost in Facebook engagement this month, following the social network’s January 11 algorithm change, while conservative media declined, according to independent social media analysis.

Social media analytics service NewsWhip reports that the top ten most-engaged sites on Facebook are now all establishment, mainstream media outlets. Far-left establishment media outlet CNN now has the most engagement (likes, shares, comments) of all sites on Facebook.

NewsWhip notes that CNN’s “remarkable 30.1 percent increase” in engagement did not follow the usual pattern for a website, in which a small number of viral articles give them a short-term boost in the rankings. Instead, NewsWhip notes that average engagement across all CNN articles went up.

The biggest drops in March were to non-legacy conservative media. NewsWhip notes that The Daily Wire saw a loss of 1.5 million engagements this month, while the Western Journal’s position in the rankings fell by almost half, from 12th to 22nd. Breitbart News is now 21st in the rankings, compared to 9th in December.

What changed? NewsWhip states the obvious:

It seems highly likely that these changes are predicated on the ongoing news feed algorithm changes, which took effect around the end of January. It’s not clear whether these increases have resulted in more traffic for the sites concerned, and it’s not to say that all sites will have benefitted. – READ MORE

