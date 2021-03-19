Report: Emails show how Biden will implement Green New Deal agenda through ‘backdoor’

Newly reported emails appear to show how state Democratic attorneys general are conspiring with far-left climate activists on a plan to implement the Green New Deal through the “backdoor.”

President Joe Biden has called for a “clean energy revolution,” proposing $2 trillion in federal spending over four years on clean energy initiatives, infrastructure projects, and new climate regulations. Among his first actions in office were several executive actions implementing aspects of the Green New Deal — a progressive legislative agenda designed to fundamentally transform the U.S. economy to meet far-left climate standards.

The more radical elements of the Green New Deal, including reducing CO2 emissions by regulating the greenhouse gas (which every person on this planet exhales as they breathe) as a “pollutant,” do not have enough support in Congress to become law. But Democrats and climate activists have strategized on how to use the Biden administration’s Environmental Protection Agency to circumvent Congress and implement their agenda through regulation.

Emails obtained by Chris Horner at Energy Policy Advocates and reported by the Wall Street Journal show how in 2019 Democratic state attorneys general consulted a Biden administration bureaucrat on strategies to regulate CO2 through the “backdoor” without Congressional approval.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2009 that the Clean Air Act’s general definition of “pollutant” covers greenhouse gases.

The Obama administration interpreted that ruling to mean the EPA could regulate certain greenhouse gasses, listing six such gasses — nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, lead, carbon monoxide, ozone, and particulate matter — as “criteria pollutants” that directly harm human health and can be regulated by National Air Ambient Quality Standards. – READ MORE

