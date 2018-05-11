Report: Dozens of Federal Workers Watching Porn on the Job, Wasting Thousands in Taxpayer Dollars

Most federal employees serve their country with honor, but an NBC Washington investigation revealed that a significant number abuse their access to federal technology.

“The [investigation] revealed at least 50 cases of large-scale or criminal pornography viewing at those 12 agencies since 2015, including several in which employees acknowledged spending large chunks of work days surfing for pornography,” NBC reported.

Employees at entities like Amtrak, the National Archive, and the EPA have repeatedly misused government resources to pursue their own ends, the investigation showed. – READ MORE

