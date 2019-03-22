Report: DHS to Release 1.8K Border Crossers, Illegal Aliens into U.S. over Weekend

Roughly 1,800 border crossers and illegal aliens are expected to be released from Department of Homeland Security (DHS) custody into the interior of the United States this weekend in the El Paso, Texas region.

Executives with the Annunciation House organization in southern El Paso — which houses released border crossers and illegal aliens — told local media that about 600 border crossers and illegal aliens, mostly from Central America, will be released over the next three days.

For months, DHS officials have said privately that the Catch and Release program has been taken to new heights, while ICE union officials declared this week that the program was in “overdrive” under the direction of DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

The organization’s executives said they are struggling with how to provide shelter to border crossers and illegal aliens, saying that hundreds are being released into the U.S. every week. Over Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this weekend, about 600 will be released every day for a total of about 1,800 released. – READ MORE