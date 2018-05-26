REPORT: Deputy Peterson Accused Of ‘Covering Up’ Alleged Sexual Assault By Broward Sheriff’s Son

According to a report by WPLG in Miami, parents are calling for an investigation into an incident four years ago where Deputy Scot Peterson may have altered a report involving one of Israel’s children so that no legal action was taken.

Peterson, you may remember, was heavily criticized by Israel but not fired for staying outside the school while students were being killed. Instead, he was allowed to resign, entitling him to a six-figure public pension.

“The case involved two 17-year-old students bullying a 14-year-old freshman, with one holding down the younger boy by his ankles while the other kicked the victim, grabbed his genitals and then took the victim’s own baseball bat and began shoving it against his buttocks, simulating rape, through the boy’s clothes,” WPLG reported.

“One of those assailants, the boy who allegedly held down the victim, was Israel’s son, Brett. Defense attorney Alex Arreaza, who represents shooting victim Anthony Borges, who was shot five times in the Valentine’s Day massacre but survived, said the case could have led to felony charges,” the outlet continued. – READ MORE

