REPORT: Dems Considering ‘Total War’ If GOP Fills Supreme Court Seat, Want ‘Major Changes,’ New States

“Furious” Democrats are considering “total war” next session if Republican press through and fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s vacant Supreme Court seat, Axios reports — and their plans may even include adding states to the union to ensure their permanent control of Congress.

Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-MA), among others, threatened to pack the Supreme Court with additional seats, a strategy Ginsburg herself opposed. Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) reportedly agreed, noting on Twitter that, “If Sen. McConnell and @SenateGOP were to force through a nominee during the lame-duck session — before a new Senate and President can take office — then the incoming Senate should immediately move to expand the Supreme Court.”

According to Axios, Democrats are also considering two major changes to Congress itself that could work to keep them in control — and in the majority in both Houses — for years to come. “Adding Supreme Court justices … eliminating the Senate’s 60-vote threshold to end filibusters … and statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico,” are all on the table, Axios says.

“Democrats are talking anew about pushing statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico. Capturing the anything-goes spirit among Democrats amid the Supreme Court fight, one party strategist texted me: ‘Guam want in?’” the outlet noted. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --