Report: Democrats Plan To Pursue Investigations Into President Trump After He Leaves Office

Democrats have every intention of pursuing investigations into President Trump and his administration even after he leaves office, CNN reports.

According to the network, some lawmakers have expressed interest in continuing the witch hunt against the President.

“They argue they have an obligation to scrutinize the actions of Trump and his administration that they charge violated constitutional norms and eroded the separation of powers,” the report states.

There are also multiple ongoing lawsuits according to CNN, “including efforts to obtain Trump’s tax returns, key financial documents, testimony from a former White House counsel and grand jury material from the Mueller report.”

These “will continue into the new Congress,” likely throttling any effort by President-elect Biden to create unity in an increasingly dysfunctional place like Washington, D.C. – READ MORE

