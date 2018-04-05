REPORT: Democratic Mega-Donor Anna Wintour ‘Out’ As Editor Of Vogue Magazine

Fashion queen and Democratic mega-donor Anna Wintour may soon lose her platform to promote the nation’s leftist politicians. Rumor has it, Wintour is stepping down from her position as artistic director of Vogue Magazine and head of the Conde Nast magazine empire after the publication releases its annual September issue.

The move will certainly be a blow to the fashion world, which has relied on Wintour’s eye to direct runway successes for the last three decades. But during her time at Conde Nast, the company sunk deeply into debt and has been forced to shutter several of its print operations and at least one of its online publications, Style.com.

But Wintour’s loss may cut more deeply for the nation’s political luminaries, who have always been able to count on Wintour’s influence — and her deep pocketbook — for help grabbing attention.

While at Vogue, Wintour regularly green-lighted fawning profiles of female Democratic leaders, showcasing everyone from Hillary Clinton, to Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, to Wendy Davis, to Huma Abedin, outfitted in designer attire and waxing poetic about their decidedly un-populist wardrobes. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1